Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of PROV stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $96.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

