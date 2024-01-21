PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.
