PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Trading Up 4.1%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Up 4.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.