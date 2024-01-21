PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $59.84. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,457 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $41,728.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,097.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $41,728.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,097.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $44,936.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,058 shares of company stock worth $500,877 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 99.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

