Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 9,780 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 2,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Public Bank Berhad Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

About Public Bank Berhad

Public Bank Berhad engages in the banking activities. The company's deposit products include savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and safe deposit box services. Its loan portfolio comprises home, SWIFT, working capital, SME, and other loans; overdrafts; project and vehicle financing; PB retail negotiable instruments of deposit; and credit guarantee corporation guarantee schemes and BNM funds.

