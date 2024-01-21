QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Sir Gordon Messenger Buys 11,958 Shares

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Sir Gordon Messenger acquired 11,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.24) per share, with a total value of £39,820.14 ($50,668.20).

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 333.60 ($4.24) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,853.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 314.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 323.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.92) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.73) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 420 ($5.34) to GBX 390 ($4.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 444.40 ($5.65).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

