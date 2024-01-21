QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Sir Gordon Messenger Buys 11,958 Shares

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Sir Gordon Messenger acquired 11,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.24) per share, with a total value of £39,820.14 ($50,668.20).
QinetiQ Group Price Performance
Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 333.60 ($4.24) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,853.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 314.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 323.39.
QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
QinetiQ Group Company Profile
QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QinetiQ Group
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.