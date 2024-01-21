Quantfury Token Price Tops $5.94 on Exchanges (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $59.37 million and approximately $1,044.17 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for about $5.94 or 0.00014200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 5.93705441 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,044.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

