Rainbow Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:RBWRF) Shares Down 4.4%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:RBWRF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 130,620 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 63,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.

About Rainbow Rare Earths

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

