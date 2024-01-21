Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RRR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $54.01 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 2.10.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.87 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 159.42%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

