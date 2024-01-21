ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.53 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and $785.72 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00170109 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00015481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009584 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000051 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

