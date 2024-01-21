Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RGLS

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 51.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.