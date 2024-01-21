Relay Token (RELAY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.11

Relay Token (RELAY) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000583 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $3.11 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

