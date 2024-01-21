Relx (NYSE:RELX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RELX. Barclays increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.25) to GBX 2,860 ($36.39) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Relx from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,898.33.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. Relx has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Relx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the third quarter worth $34,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

