Reviewing Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) & LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY)

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 3.71, indicating that its share price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Diversified and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified -2.30% -2.32% -1.45% LATAM Airlines Group 27.26% 1,356.02% 22.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Harbor Diversified and LATAM Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million 0.33 $39.11 million ($0.18) -11.78 LATAM Airlines Group $9.36 billion 38.66 $1.34 billion N/A N/A

LATAM Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Diversified.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Harbor Diversified and LATAM Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A LATAM Airlines Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

LATAM Airlines Group beats Harbor Diversified on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services primarily in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics, and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

