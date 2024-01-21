Reviewing Scinai Immunotherapeutics (SCNI) and The Competition

Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) is one of 290 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Scinai Immunotherapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scinai Immunotherapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Scinai Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scinai Immunotherapeutics N/A -$5.80 million -0.17 Scinai Immunotherapeutics Competitors $724.27 million $99.96 million -2.59

Scinai Immunotherapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Scinai Immunotherapeutics. Scinai Immunotherapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scinai Immunotherapeutics N/A N/A -49.31% Scinai Immunotherapeutics Competitors -4,269.03% -134.93% -45.86%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Scinai Immunotherapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scinai Immunotherapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Scinai Immunotherapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scinai Immunotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Scinai Immunotherapeutics Competitors 1357 4491 11788 198 2.61

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 112.56%. Given Scinai Immunotherapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scinai Immunotherapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Scinai Immunotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 60.9% of Scinai Immunotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scinai Immunotherapeutics rivals beat Scinai Immunotherapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications. The company was formerly known as BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and changed its name to Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. in September 2023. Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Scinai Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scinai Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.