RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $313.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $313.00.

RH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of RH stock opened at $259.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.41.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.96 million. RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. RH’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RH will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $152,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,106.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,523 shares of company stock valued at $25,770,327 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

