Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 21,465 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 119.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 34.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,100. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $315.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.97. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $319.42.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on KRTX shares. William Blair lowered Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $217.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.71.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

