Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 815,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $862,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 41.5% during the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $73.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average is $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.83. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.