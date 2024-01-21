Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Axcelis Technologies worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $131.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.34 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

