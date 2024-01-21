Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $6.43 Million Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Shares of GXO opened at $55.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.21. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

