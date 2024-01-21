Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 119.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $315.62 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $319.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.97.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.71.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,100 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

