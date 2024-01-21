Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,466 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,449 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $196.37 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.59 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.54.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

