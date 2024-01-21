Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,997 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.81% of Digital Turbine worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 395.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $18.76.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

