Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.11% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $13,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,787 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,470,000 after acquiring an additional 55,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,233 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LMAT opened at $57.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMAT. StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

