Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Haemonetics by 3,963.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Haemonetics stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAE. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Featured Stories

