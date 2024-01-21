Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,722,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,048 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.70% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after purchasing an additional 104,913 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 78.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 100,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $7.78 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IOVA. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

