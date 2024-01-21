Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,187 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.25% of SiTime worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

SiTime Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of SITM stock opened at $121.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.89 and its 200-day moving average is $118.17. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $81.09 and a 52-week high of $142.88.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.69 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 38.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $103,831.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,281,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $103,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,596 shares in the company, valued at $10,281,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,078 shares of company stock valued at $472,383. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiTime Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

