Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 4,827 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Insmed worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INSM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $2,696,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,963.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $2,696,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,963.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $395,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,751 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INSM

Insmed Trading Down 1.5 %

INSM opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.