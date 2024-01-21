Richmond Brothers Inc. Makes New $308,000 Investment in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 123,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Applied Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.6% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 19,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 29,012 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. 1,193,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,597. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $4.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Director Stacy J. Kanter acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Therapeutics news, Director Stacy J. Kanter purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 264,359 shares of company stock valued at $625,320. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

