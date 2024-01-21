Richmond Brothers Inc. Raises Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Heron Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.2% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Richmond Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Heron Therapeutics worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRTX. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heron Therapeutics

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP William P. Forbes acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP William P. Forbes purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Collard purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 186,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,576.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 285,000 shares of company stock worth $260,650. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HRTX remained flat at $2.09 during trading on Friday. 2,176,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.63. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $31.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

