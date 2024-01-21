Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Holdings Cut by Richmond Brothers Inc.

Richmond Brothers Inc. trimmed its position in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,272 shares during the period. Rockwell Medical comprises about 1.6% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Richmond Brothers Inc. owned about 1.44% of Rockwell Medical worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 343.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 270,400 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $820,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 142,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMTI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Rockwell Medical Trading Down 6.8 %

RMTI traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.38. 145,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,670. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 64.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

