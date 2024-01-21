Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Price Target to $15.70

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $10.40 to $15.70 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.54.

Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a market cap of $977.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. Sinclair has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $22.41.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 23.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Sinclair will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $274,691.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $25,980.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Sinclair by 16.5% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,652,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 233,977 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Sinclair in the second quarter valued at $3,607,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Sinclair by 18.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,444,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 539,312 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

