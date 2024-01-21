Safe (SAFE) Trading Up 1% Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Safe has a total market capitalization of $38.08 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $1.83 or 0.00004383 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00133153 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00036888 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00023469 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000109 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000205 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.84661893 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

