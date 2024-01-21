Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Saga Communications Stock Up 2.4 %

SGA stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. Saga Communications has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Saga Communications had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saga Communications will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Saga Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saga Communications

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Saga Communications’s previous None dividend of $1.80. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Saga Communications by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 195,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Saga Communications by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Saga Communications by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Saga Communications by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

About Saga Communications

(Get Free Report)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.