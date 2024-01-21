SALT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $29,301.37 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, SALT has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $29,301.37 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00019027 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00020080 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,697.95 or 1.00008952 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011385 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00215883 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004104 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02721631 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $25,486.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.