SAP (ETR:SAP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $130.90

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €130.90 ($143.85) and traded as high as €147.50 ($162.09). SAP shares last traded at €147.26 ($161.82), with a volume of 1,346,568 shares trading hands.

SAP Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €141.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €130.96. The company has a market cap of $174.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

