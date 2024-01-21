SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $151.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.50.

Several research firms have commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SAP by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SAP by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in SAP by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP stock opened at $163.45 on Friday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $163.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $192.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Research analysts expect that SAP will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

