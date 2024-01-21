Saputo (TSE:SAP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$31.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$34.94.

Saputo Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$28.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.33. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$25.75 and a 52 week high of C$37.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.70.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.48 billion. Saputo had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.9797061 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Atherton acquired 7,650 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.91 per share, with a total value of C$198,173.25. Insiders own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

