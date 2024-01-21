Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 132.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95,220 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Schlumberger by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.8% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 53,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.