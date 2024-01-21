Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Opes Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $20,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.91. 909,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

