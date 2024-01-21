Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Opes Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Opes Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,747 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 2.8% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.83. The company had a trading volume of 554,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,418. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average is $58.29. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

