Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Increased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,975,000 after purchasing an additional 507,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,660,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,342,000 after purchasing an additional 452,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,562,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,245,000 after purchasing an additional 131,348 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 831,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,338. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.34. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

