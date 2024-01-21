Secret (SIE) Price Tops $0.0032

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $399.55 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00133752 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00036772 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00023524 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004480 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000109 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00325789 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $622.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.