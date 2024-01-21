Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sempra (NYSE:SREGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.9% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $81.36.

Sempra (NYSE:SREGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

