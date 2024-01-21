Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.74

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.74 and traded as high as $2.87. Sequans Communications shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 188,290 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sequans Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 521.77% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 75.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 9,133,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930,663 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 166.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,166,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after buying an additional 2,601,703 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 99.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 1,533,332 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 91.5% in the second quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 961,133 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at about $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

