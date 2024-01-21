Seven Post Investment Office LP Has $17.52 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 4.8% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $128.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

