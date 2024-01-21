Seven Post Investment Office LP Trims Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Seven Post Investment Office LP reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 39,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

