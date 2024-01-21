Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Cut to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHOP. Piper Sandler downgraded Shopify from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.74.

NYSE SHOP opened at $80.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify has a twelve month low of $38.14 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The company has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.92 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.69 and its 200 day moving average is $64.09.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

