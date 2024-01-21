Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. Sierra Bancorp has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $310.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $50.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 414,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

