Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Bought by Asset Management Resources LLC

Asset Management Resources LLC raised its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 87,654.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,044,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,756,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022,810 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 61.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,246,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,423 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,012,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,101,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,794,000 after buying an additional 360,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after buying an additional 336,200 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ SILK traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,718,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,163. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $578.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SILK. B. Riley cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, CL King cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.91.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

